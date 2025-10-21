Popcorn is a staple snack in many Indiana homes. However, residents are warned to check their cupboards for popcorn sold at major grocery stores in Indiana that could be life-threatening.

Popcorn Recalled In Indiana Due To Life-Threatening Allergen

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, popcorn sold in Indiana and nationwide has been recalled due to undeclared allergens that could pose a serious risk to millions of Americans with food allergies.

Jody’s Inc. issued a nationwide recall of Cabot Creamery Sea Salt Caramel Cheddar Popcorn due to undeclared peanuts in the product. The recall was initiated after being notified of two customer complaints of peanuts found inside the bag, which are not listed as an allergen.

The recall includes the following product:

Product name – Cabot Creamery Sea Salt Caramel Cheddar Popcorn

– Cabot Creamery Sea Salt Caramel Cheddar Popcorn Package size – 6 oz (170 g) bags

– 6 oz (170 g) bags UPC – 8 50016 94430 6

– 8 50016 94430 6 Lot number – 2519907B1

– 2519907B1 Expiration date – July 15, 2026

The FDA strongly recommends that customers who purchased the recalled popcorn take immediate protective action. Safety protocols require disposing of the product immediately or returning it to the original place of purchase for a full refund, regardless of whether household members have known allergies to peanuts.

Consumers with questions may contact Jody M. Wagner at 757-422-8646 x 103, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

