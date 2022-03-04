Police Report: Amber Has Been Identified

Battle Creek Police have confirmed that the human remains, found Thursday in a wooded lot off from Waubascon Road, have been positively identified as Amber Griffin, the young mother who went missing in June of 2020.

The Medical Examiner at the Western Michigan University School of Medicine identified Griffin, using medical records, and evidence of old injuries and medical procedures.

Her former boyfriend, Derek Horton, led the authorities to the scene, late in the afternoon of Wednesday, March 2nd, after agreeing to a conditional plea agreement. The wooded area is located near the junction of Waubascon Road and Limit Street, in the area of Northwestern Middle School. Horton identified three potential sites which could hold Amber’s body. The area had changed over the past two years since Amber’s disappearance, making the search difficult. Lt. Joel Case said, “The most challenging thing was that the surface of the ground, you couldn’t tell anything apart. You would think that you could go up and identify an area relatively easily, but that wasn’t the case at all. Mainly with the leaves and stuff, that were on top of the ground, you couldn’t just look at a spot and determine whether that was an area that had been searched.” With the aid of a mini-excavator and Michigan State Police cadaver dogs, Amber’s remains were located nearly 3 feet underground.

Police will not release any additional information at this time, pending the Medical Examiner's final autopsy report.