Summer is the perfect time in Michigan to lace up your hiking boots and explore the natural beauty of the Great Lakes state. However, experts warn residents of a danger in Michigan's woods and other surrounding areas to be aware of before heading out on their next hike.

Danger In The Woods: Urgent Warning Issued For Michigan Hikers

With longer days to enjoy nature's beauty, more people are traveling in Michigan to enjoy some of the nation's most beautiful trails. And while many people worry about dangers such as snakes and bears, there's one highly toxic and deadly reason to be aware of your surroundings while outdoors this summer.

Canva

Experts warn Michigan residents to be aware of a toxic and invasive plant that's quickly spreading into U.S. parks and backyard gardens. The plant is often mistaken for a wild carrot, wild parsnip, or wild parsley. However, it's not a plant you want near your home or at a local park.

Poison hemlock, an invasive and highly toxic plant, is known for its clusters of white flowers and hollow stems with purple splotches. It's a dangerous weed found along roadsides, open fields, and creek beds throughout Michigan. All parts of the plant are poisonous, from its seeds to the sap, and when ingested, it can be deadly.

Hemlock poisoning occurs after an individual inhales any part of the plant, including the seeds, flowers, and leaves. Common symptoms include trembling, sweating, vomiting, increased salivation, dilated pupils, muscle pain, and weakness.

Residents are urged to check the full list below of warnings and tips before heading out on the trails in Michigan.

Poison Hemlock and Plants That Resemble Poison Hemlock Poison Hemlock and Plants Resemble Poison Hemlock Gallery Credit: Tammie Toren