Summer is the perfect time to get out in Indiana and explore all the beauty nature has to offer in the Hoosier state. However, an urgent warning is being issued for those venturing outdoors regarding a potential danger residents need to be aware of before their next hike.

Danger In The Woods: Urgent Warning Issued For Indiana Hikers

Some of the nation's best hiking trails are in Indiana, offering visitors and residents the opportunity to explore unique landscapes, waterfalls, dunes, and more. And while many people worry about dangers such as snakes and other wildlife, there's one highly toxic and potentially deadly reason to be aware of your surroundings while outdoors this summer.

Officials are warning residents to be aware of a toxic and invasive plant that's quickly spreading into Indiana parks and backyard gardens. The plant is often mistaken for a wild carrot, wild parsnip, or wild parsley. However, it's not a plant you want near your home or at a local park.

Poison hemlock, a highly toxic invasive weed, is spreading across Indiana, prompting warnings from state and local officials urging residents to use caution when outdoors. All parts of the plant are poisonous, from its seeds to the sap, and when ingested, it can be deadly.

Hemlock poisoning occurs after an individual inhales any part of the plant, and common symptoms include trembling, sweating, vomiting, increased salivation, dilated pupils, muscle pain, and weakness.

Indiana Residents are urged to check the list below to spot the difference between this poisonous weed and other plants and to be aware of their surroundings when outdoors this summer.

Poison Hemlock and Plants That Resemble Poison Hemlock Poison Hemlock and Plants Resemble Poison Hemlock Gallery Credit: Tammie Toren