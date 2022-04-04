There is something to be said about how beautiful and calming a sunset is. Living in a state full of nature such as Michigan, we are provided some great sunsets from many different views such as wooded areas, beaches, and even cityscapes. Those who love space and astrology are aware that we're blessed with the viewing of the northern lights. After this weekend, I don't think that's the only light in the sky phenomenon we get to see.

It's not uncommon to see the sky change and show us a multitude of different vibrant colors that bounce off the horizon. There's nothing like a summer sunset on Lake Michigan as you watch the sun fade and the red, orange, pink, and purple shades radiate off the water. Watching the dark orange, grey, and black rays fall behind the city during the fall nights are bitter sweet as we know winter is approaching. I may be bias but spring sunsets are the best, and what happened Saturday just might prove it.

Driving back into town this weekend, I saw what might be one of the coolest in the sky that I've ever seen. Like mentioned before, I've grown up in Michigan and have seen plenty of sunsets in our beautiful state, but nothing quite like what I saw Saturday night. As I took exit 81 off of I-94 to my hometown, Kalamazoo, I noticed it wasn't raining anymore and that sky looked different.

As we all know the sun rises on the east, travels all the way across the horizon, and sets on the west. The sun seems to always travel on the "Southern" side of the sky, meaning whenever you look in what would be south on a compass you're looking up into the sun, meanwhile the "Northern" side is normally empty. Well this time when I looked to the left, I saw nothing but vibrant pink and was simply amazed.

I couldn't quite put my finger on it, but then all of a sudden it made sense. I thought of the Northern Lights, astrology, space, and all the other factors that come into play when discussing sunsets and how the sky looks and a light bulb went off. I figured it had something to do with that and mentioned how it would be visible in Michigan soon. We are lucky here in Michigan to get the beauty of nature, so keep your eyes peeled for the next color in the sky.