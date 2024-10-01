Show Us Your Pets in Costume for Pet-O-Ween 2024
It's time to dress your dogs, cats, and other pets up for Halloween so they can get their paws on prizes.
Pet-O-Ween 2024
- Nomination Period: Tuesday, October 1st through Sunday, October 13th
- Voting Period: Monday, October 14th through Wednesday, October 30th
- Date and Time of Results: Results will be posted around 6:30 A.M. on October 31st (Halloween morning.)
The winning pet will get their paws on a Pet Supplies Plus $50 Gift card courtesy of Harvest Moon Acres. You can nominate your pet by submitting a photo of your pet in a Halloween costume below. Only one photo per pet is permitted.
14 pets participated in Pet-O-Ween 2023 pulling in about 900 votes. We're hoping to get at least 20 this year. While we patiently wait for October 14th, the day we can see a bunch of pics of adorable dogs, cats, and other pets dressed in Halloween costumes for this year's contest, let's check out the 2023 contestants.
Pet-O-Ween 2023
READ MORE: If You Ever Encounter Any of These Vicious Dogs In Michigan…RUN
Here are the adorable pets in costumes from Pet-O-Ween 2022. Rocko the Taco is my personal favorite. We definitely need more goats in this contest.
Pet-O-Ween 2022
If you want to do a fun deep dive. You can click here and see every Pet-O-Ween contest dating back to Halloween of 2019. I know...scrolling is ruff. I really do find my pet puns to be hiss-terical. I'm just kitten around.