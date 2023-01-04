Nominate Your Favorite Personal Trainer in Southwest Michigan

As we're putting those New Year's Resolutions to work, let's show our hard-working personal trainers some love.

Do you think getting in shape is hard? Imagine being the person in charge of motivating you to get in shape. Putting their knowledge of the human body to work so we can meet our fitness goals is not easy. With that being said, let's salute our local personal trainers by nominating them below.

Only one nomination per trainer is needed as nominations do not count as votes.

nomination per trainer is needed as nominations do count as votes. Each nominee must be in Southwest Michigan.

Nominations missing names, gyms, or cities will not be included in the poll.

Nomination Period: January 4th - January 17th, 2023.

Voting Period: Tuesday, January 17th through Tuesday, January 31st.

Results: Following a full poll audit, the results will be posted by 6 AM on February 1st.

Here are your 5 favorite personal trainers in Southwest Michigan for 2022

#5. Ray Yager at Burn Bootcamp in Battle Creek with 9.94% of the vote.

Ray finished just outside the top 20 last year. But this year he grabbed nearly 10% of the vote to land in the top 5.

#4. Shawn Knash at Fit Body Boot Camp in Portage with 12.50% of the vote.

Shawn wasn't one of the nominees in the 2021 poll. That didn't stand in his way this year as he lands the #4 spot.

#3. Lexie Rydleski at Anytime Fitness in Portage with 13.02% of the vote.

Lexie drops from #1 last year to #3 this year. Still, a very strong showing.

#2. Billy Conklin at Bronson Athletic Center in Oshtemo with 14.75% of the vote.

Billy wasn't nominated in last year's poll. This year he came out of nowhere to nab #2.

#1. Cordell Holmes at Holmes Fitness in Battle Creek with 15.30% of the vote.

Cordell came in at a very respectable #6 in 2021. He killed the game this year grabbing the top spot. Congrats Cordell Holmes.

