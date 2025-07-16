Perseids Meteor Shower To Illuminate The Michigan Skies Soon

Astrology and space have always been fascinating topics to many people as were surrounded by space. There are many different astrological events that happen throughout the calendar year, including the most basic events like the cycles of the moon and the solstices which label the beginning and end of each season.

There are also significant events like full moon sightings, shooting stars, and the Northern Lights to name a few. Often times people will host watch parties, take a significant other to a cool place to see them, or even capture photos and videos of the phenomenon.

Regardless of which of the above you are, there is another astronomical event going down over the next couple of weeks. The Perseids Meteor Shower will be active over the next couple of weeks here in Michigan. The annual meteor shower is the most popular of the year and can be seen from July 17th to August 23rd this year.

Have You Heard Of Or Seen The Perseids Meteor Shower?

This meteor shower occurs as Earth passes through space debris from comet Swift-Tuttle and the debris disintegrates into fiery streaks in the sky as it collides with Earth's atmosphere. The Perseids are visible every summer and always peak in mid-August. WWMT via MSN reports:

You’ll have to wait for a few more weeks for the peak, which isn't until August 12 and 13. 50 to 100 meteors can be seen per hour in the night sky. The Perseids are also known for their fireballs which are larger explosions of light and color. The best time to view the meteor shower is right before dawn, but they can be seen as early as 10 p.m.

Being patient, not expecting to see meteors right away, and going somewhere dark and open are all things to keep in mind when looking up into the sky this year. Also, this year the moon with be at 84% to full moon meaning on the brightest meteors will be visible.

