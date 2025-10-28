Michigan Sams Club & Costco Stores Apart Of 2 Million Pound Jerky Recall

We all have our favorite foods and snacks that we look forward to on a regular basis. For some people it's the sweets, some people like salty, and there's a handful of people who like both. Most of the products we enjoy are available in multiple brands that have differ taste or are available at select stores. These are products or stores that a lot of people are very loyal for.

Sam's Club and Costco are two examples of stores where the shoppers are very loyal, especially because they are paying a membership fee for shopping access to their wholesale deals. They are known for having some of the most popular products in large quantities for wholesale prices.

Jerky of all types has become a more popular snack over the years, especially because many people have started to make it themselves after hunting. The more popular meats used for jerky are beef, venison, pork, and turkey just to name a few. Both Sam's Club and Costco sell several different types and brands of jerky to their customers, and they have been caught in the middle of a recall.

Have You Bought Jerky From Costco Or Sam's Club Recently?

MLive reports:

LSI, Inc. of Alpena, S.D. said approximately 2,277,540 pounds of a ready-to-eat Korean barbecue pork jerky is involved in the recall, which was initiated because it may be contaminated with pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The affected jerky product has a one-year shelf-life with “best by” dates ranging October 23, 2025, through September 23, 2026, printed on the side of the packaging. 14.5-oz. and 16-oz. plastic pouches containing “GOLDEN ISLAND fire-grilled PORK JERKY Korean BARBECUE recipe” with these lot codes should not be eaten. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

This was brought to their attention from multiple consumers who said they found wiry pieces of metal in their pork jerky. The company concluded that the metal pieces came from the conveyor belt during production, but no injuries have come from this incident yet.