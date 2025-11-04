Many Indiana residents eat fruit as part of a healthy diet. However, residents are urged to check their fruit, as a major recall has prompted several grocery chains in Indiana to pull potentially contaminated fruit from their stores that can cause serious illness.

Major Fruit Recall Hits Grocery Stores In Indiana

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), fruit sold at retail stores in Indiana and nationwide could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which causes Listeriosis. The infection can be serious or even fatal for high-risk groups, including young children, aging adults, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems. The recall includes the following information:

Moonlight Companies announced a voluntary recall for peaches sold in stores, including Walmart, Sam’s Club, Trader Joe’s, Target, Kroger, Sprouts, and Costco. The following fruit is affected:

Moonlight Yellow Peaches: sold individually with PLU 4401 or 4044

Moonlight Yellow Peaches: sold in multi-packs with UPC 8 10248 03165 6 or 8 98429 00209 1

Moonlight White Peaches: sold individually with PLU 4401 or 4044

Moonlight White Peaches: sold in multi-packs with UPC 8 10248 03163 2 or 8 98429 00209 1

Moonlight White Peaches “Peppermint Peach”: sold in multi-packs with UPC 8 98429 00266 4, 8 10248 03163 2, 8 10248 03087 1, or 8 10248 03186 1

Kroger Yellow Peaches: sold in multi-packs with UPC 11110 18174

Images of the product packages are available on the FDA’s website as well. The FDA urges consumers who have the recalled fruit to throw it away and not eat it. The peaches may be returned to their original place of purchase. Consumers can contact Moonlight Companies at 855-215-5017 with any questions or concerns regarding the recall.

