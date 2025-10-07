Pasta is a favorite side dish or comfort food meal for many Indiana residents. However, residents are warned to check their homes for recalled pasta products sold in Indiana that are linked to an outbreak of a deadly infection.

Potentially Deadly Pasta Products Recalled From Stores In Indiana

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat pasta meals that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recalled pasta is part of an ongoing investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) into a Listeria outbreak that has sickened 20 people, resulting in 19 hospitalizations and four deaths.

Symptoms of listeria infection include fever, headache, flu-like symptoms, confusion, and loss of balance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Indiana residents are urged to check for the following products:

The recalled pasta salads were distributed to 1,860 Kroger Family of Stores locations across 28 states, including Indiana.

Basil Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad: From the deli service counter with UPC 217573-10000 and in grab-n-go packages with UPC 217573-20000; sold from September 6 through October 2.

From the deli service counter with UPC 217573-10000 and in grab-n-go packages with UPC 217573-20000; sold from September 6 through October 2. Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad: From the deli service counter with UPC 227573-10000 and in grab-n-go packages with UPC 227573-10000; sold from August 29 through October 2.

Kroger has removed the recalled items from store shelves and has initiated a customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased the products through register receipt tape messages and email alerts.

Kroger officials urge customers who have purchased a recalled salad not to eat it, but to instead return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.

