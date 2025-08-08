Happy 1st birthday to Forrest Wells Baker!

He gave parents Aaron and Kyle Baker of Vicksburg, Michigan quite the thrill when he made his unexpected entrance into this world in the parking lot of a local West Michigan brewery one year ago:

According to One Well Brewing's Facebook page on the evening of August 13, 2024 the Baker's had to make an unexpected pitstop,

Aaron and Kyle Baker were expecting their third child, but they didn’t expect it to happen like this! As it became obvious Kyle was going into labor, they rushed from their home in Vicksburg, off to Bronson to meet their new baby.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Obviously, that schedule didn't work for baby Forrest! Instead, the Bakers made the decision to pull into the parking lot of one of their favorite local breweries as baby Forrest simply couldn't wait,

With ambulances on their way, Baby arrived at 6:31 pm, right in the northwest corner of One Well’s parking lot!

In honor of the milestone the brewery is re-releasing its commemorative brew, Special Delivery, and this time it's got a twist.

This year the orange blonde ale will include a touch of vanilla, "for a smooth brew made for toasting!" says the brewery. The beer will hit the taps on Forrest's first birthday, Wednesday, August 13, and the guest of honor will even be on site to make an appearance for his adoring fans. A story this unforgettable calls for a celebration to match!

Fun fact: the Bakers already had baby Forrest's first name picked out but gave him the middle name "Wells" to honor his unique birth at One Well Brewing.

