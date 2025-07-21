In a viral clip, Paris Hilton’s reactions to her boyfriend’s family plans have opened up a dialogue about celebrity expectations and public pressures. Paris Hilton couldn't get out of Michigan fast enough.

Remember when Paris Hilton was in Traverse City, Michigan, back in 2022? Somehow, I had no idea that she came to The Mitten State until the 3-year-old clip started going viral on TikTok and YouTube again.

Apparently, Paris Hilton had a "reality show" on the E! Network called "Paris in Love." Season one, Episode 5 follows Paris as she prepares to DJ a wedding in Northern Michigan. Carter Reum, her boyfriend at the time, happened to have family in the area.

In the clip going viral all over again, you see Carter Reum pressuring Paris Hilton to live in Traverse City. Saying things like "we could raise our kids here." His words were met with silence from Paris Hilton. He would say things like that over and over. She would either have a blank face or she would look like she accidentally swallowed a bug.

In my opinion, Paris Hilton doesn't deserve the very negative things that are said about her online. The social media bullying she receives is unthinkable.

With that being said, Paris should come check out Southwest Michigan now that she's dumped that Carter Character.

Michigan may not be the ideal place for Paris Hilton. However, many celebrities have called Michigan home. Tap here for a list of the 50 biggest celebrities from Michigan.

