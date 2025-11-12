Paramount Plus Will Be More Expensive For Michigan Users In 2026

Does anybody have cable anymore? Now it just seems like everybody has a Smart TV, a gaming console, or some other streaming device that they use to watch their favorite TV shows, movies, and live events. Once upon a time, there were only so many TV channels available, now every channel has their own app and most of them charge a monthly subscription.

Get our free mobile app

As you can imagine, many people have begun asking themselves why they ever got rid of cable when they are paying the same price if not more for all of the streaming services. The only thing I can say is that they got us, this is exactly what the streaming giants had in mind when they came to make waves in the entertainment industry.

Paramount Plus is one of the larger streaming platforms currently available as users can enjoy shows, movies, and live events from CBS channels, Nickelodeon, MTV, and a few other popular channels. Currently they have two subscriptions available to choose from, the first is just $8 and has ads while the ad free version is $13. Unfortunately, those prices won't be staying the same in 2026.

Are You A Paramount Plus User?

There are millions of Paramount Plus subscribers in Michigan and some people may be choosing to end their subscription after hearing this news. The new price change will affect both new and existing users, meaning no one gets grandfathered in at previous price.

CNET via MSN reports:

It's official: Streaming price hikes are following us into 2026. Paramount Plus will cost more in the US starting Jan. 15. The Paramount Plus Essential and Premium plans will each rise by $1. The ad-supported Essential version will increase to $9, and the ad-free Premium version will rise to $14. The option to prepay for a year of streaming now costs $60 for Essential and $120 for Premium, but it will cost $90 per year for Essential and $140 per year for Premium come January.

Read More: Michigan YouTube TV Users To Receive $20 Credit Amid Disney Dispute

Read More: Michigan YouTube TV Users To Receive $20 Credit Amid Disney Dispute

No this isn't a huge change, but it does add up over time as you are spending an extra $12 a year than you did before and this just for this one platform. There's a good chance that some other platforms may raise their prices as well.