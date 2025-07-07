Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck Rolls Into Kalamazoo

Food trucks have become a normal staple of our communities as some of them will post up in the same location every day, others will rotate around the city to spread the love, and many find themselves making big bank and new customers are mobile events. Either way, from what started as a way to get food on the go, has been transformed into everyday cuisine. I think the OG hot dog cart deserves the props for getting the ball rolling.

Speaking of rolling, there is a new food truck that is setting up shop in the Kalamazoo area. Cousins Maine Lobster which already has 3 other food trucks in Michigan is looking to open a fourth and their first in Southwest Michigan. They currently have two trucks in Detroit and a third in Grand Rapids, this past week, they opened their fourth in Kalamazoo.

Have You Heard Of Or Eaten At Cousins Maine Lobster Food Trucks?

Like many other food trucks, Cousins Maine Lobster will be moving around the Kalamazoo area and will have a running schedule that you can find on their website. Mlive via MSN reports:

Its locations, including food trucks and restaurants, feature wild-caught Maine lobster sourced from small communities along the coast of Maine, the company said. The mobile eatery will offer Maine lobster rolls ($24), lobster tacos (three for $22), savory lobster grilled cheese ($18), lobster quesadillas ($20), lobster bisque ($7 to $9), pink lemonade whoopie pies ($4) and more.

The franchise owners for the Michigan locations, Hussein (Hank) Kdouh, Muhammed (Moe) Zahr and Rabih Zahr, are childhood friends turned business partners. They saw an opportunity to bring high quality seafood to Michigan and have been successful in doing so since they opened their first truck in 2022 in Detroit.

Cousins Maine Lobster is a nationally known but locally owned business and the truck in Kalamazoo becomes their 85th location since making it big after their appearance on Shark Tank where they reeled in a $55,000 investment from Barbara Corcoran.

