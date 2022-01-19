Pacific Volcano Last Weekend Caused Atmospheric Disturbances in Michigan

You've probably heard or read about the massive volcano that erupted in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, January 14, 2022 (Saturday locally). It took place on an uninhabited island that is part of Tonga.

Even though no one lived on the Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai island in the Pacific Ocean where it took place, several other islands that do have a population in Tonga were completely cut-off from communication. It is still yet to be learned just how destructive this event was to those who live in the region. Tonga is comprised of 169 islands and 36 of them are inhabited.

Get our free mobile app

But one of many aspects of this eruption that show just how massive it was is the reports from several National Weather Service offices in Michigan saying it caused disturbances in the atmosphere over the state, over 7,000 miles away. In fact, the west side of the state had a more pronounced disturbance, according to The Detroit News.

"On Saturday, NWS sites across the state briefly registered the results of 'shockwaves' small spikes in atmospheric pressure" - Alex Manion, a meteorologist with the station in White Lake Township speaking to The Detroit News

Obviously, several other National Weather Service offices around the U.S. also reported similar disturbances. The shockwave reached Chicago, Rochester, Minnesota, and La Crosse, Wisconsin in the Midwest on Saturday morning as well, along with many others throughout the U.S..

Other information that has come in about the volcanic eruption that is just as fascinating are reports that a sonic boom was heard in Alaska, the fog was briefly cleared out of Seatlle by it, and the pressure shockwaves actually circled Earth twice.

According to WOOD-TV Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca, the eruption launched so much heat and energy into the sky that it created almost 200,000 lightning strikes.