Most Overpriced Grocery Store in America Has 8 Locations in Michigan

Households across The Mitten are no doubt feeling the strain on their wallet as their dollar just doesn't go as far as it used to.

Savvy shoppers like myself know that sometimes finding the best prices means visiting multiple grocery stores within the same shopping trip. For example: If I need more home goods vs. groceries, I'll go to Meijer. But if I just need everyday groceries? I find the prices are better at Aldi.

However, Michigan families who are looking to stretch their dollar further will probably want to avoid this nationwide grocery chain at all "costs" as it's got a reputation for being one of the most overpriced in the country:

Whole Foods - Michigan

Founded in 1980 in Austin, Texas the grocery chain is now, "the world’s leader in natural and organic foods, with 500+ stores in North America and the UK."

The chain is known for their bright and clean stores, organic produce, and high-end health foods, and you pay the price. Literally! According to the publication Delish,

There’s a reason why Whole Foods is often referred to as “Whole Paycheck"...It’s faced scandal after scandal, from selling a bottle of water with three stalks of asparagus for $6, to their former CEO blaming America’s obesity crisis on “making poor choices” and “ignorance.”

Delish goes on to add that despite Whole Foods being purchased by Amazon in 2017, which led to a slight decrease in store prices, "Whole Foods still remains financially inaccessible to many shoppers. And now, with the rising cost of living, the store’s exclusivity is even more blatant."

No, thank you! If I want the best fresh produce around I'll go to my local Horrock's market and pay about half the price the same quality, local goods. While I do love to swing by any of Michigan's 8 Whole Foods locations for a quick bite or a grab-and-go salad, I'll stick closer to home and shop at Meijer.

Whole Foods Locations in Michigan:

Grand Rapids

East Lansing

Cranbrook

Ann Arbor

West Bloomfield

Birmingham

Rochester Hills

Detroit

