What Does New Albertsons Merger Mean For Kroger Stores Across Michigan?

Two major grocery store chains are set to merge later this month. How will the new deal affect locations across Michigan?

I don't do well with change, so I was startled when new first broke in 2022 that major grocers Kroger and Albertsons were set to join forces under the C&S Wholesale Grocers LLC umbrella . Here's what we know so far:

If you're not familiar, Albertsons is a chain of 379 grocery stores which are primarily located across the Western states like Arizona, Nevada, and Washington.  Compare that to Kroger's 1,239 stores in 16 states ranging from Michigan to Texas and it's obvious the two conglomerates will cover plenty of ground once they join forces.

In fact, according to the AP both Kroger and Alberstons are,

two of the nation’s largest grocery chains.

However, when the merger was first announced it was originally reported he two grocery store chains would collectively close nearly 400 stores in preparation for the merger. So, where does that leave Michigan?

Apparently, it doesn't!

Of all the states and stores set to be affected by the merger, Michigan is not on the list:

  • WA: 104 Albertsons Cos. and Kroger stores
  • CA: 66 Albertsons Cos. and Kroger stores
  • CO: 52 Albertsons Cos. stores
  • OR: 49 Albertsons Cos. and Kroger stores
  • TX/LA: 28 Albertsons Cos. stores
  • AZ: 24 Albertsons Cos. stores
  • NV: 15 Albertsons Cos. stores
  • IL: 14 Kroger stores
  • AK: 14 Albertsons Cos. stores
  • ID: 13 Albertsons Cos. stores
  • NM: 12 Albertsons Cos. stores
  • MT/UT/WY: 12 Albertsons Cos. stores
  • DC/MD/VA: 10 Harris Teeter stores

This is great news for the nearly 120 stores across 82 different cities in Michigan! Now, why all those stores seem to be located no further West than Lansing, that's a different story:

