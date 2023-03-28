If you haven't been to a Horrocks store in Michigan, you're truly missing out!

I never thought I would be so passionate about a grocery store, but Horrocks is so much more than that. The farm market is also a florist and greenhouse, bakery, gift shop, bottle shop, butcher, restaurant, beer garden, and sometimes even a live music venue.

Horrocks is my happy place.

Horrocks History

The family-owned and operated farm market first opened in the Lansing area in 1959. What started as a mom-and-pop shop has now grown to include locations in Grand Rapids and Battle Creek.

Horrocks isn't just a grocery store-- it's a destination. And speaking from experience it's also a great date spot! You can spend an entire evening enjoying woodfired pizza and live music in the beer garden and never feel like you're in a "grocery store".

The flagship store in Lansing is by far the biggest, but I think this new location in Battle Creek might give it a run for its money!

New Battle Creek Store

Horrocks first announced plans for their big move back in 2019 and after 4 years they're finally ready to open their doors.

Photographer George Hubka was there to celebrate the store's "soft opening" taking place Tuesday, March 28 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with regular hours starting the following day from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

As much as I loved their location in the heart of downtown Battle Creek, I know this new store in the Lakeview Square Mall will offer them so many more possibilities. Think about it: a bigger store means more space to fill with even more Horrocks goodies!

Get A First Look At Horrocks New Battle Creek Store Horrocks farm market in Battle Creek celebrates their soft opening at their new Lakeview Square Mall location on March 28, 2023.