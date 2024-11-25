Discount Outdoor Retailer Opens Two New Michigan Stores

The growing discount retailer opened its 100th store in 2024.

For all the giant chains that have announced their closing-- Big Lots, Rite-Aid, Chili's-- it's surprising to hear there's one retailer who is actually opening stores in this tough economic climate.

True, we Michiganders are known to enjoy the great outdoors year-round and that means we need plenty of gear to bundle up and play hard. Whether it be snowshoes, winter parkas, or sleeping bags, you've got another option when it comes to outdoor gear:

Sierra stores

Formerly known as Sierra Trading Post, the discount outdoor retailer is owned by the TJX company who brought us HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls. As such, Sierra stores operate similarly: Bringing consumers brand name closeouts at a steep discount.

According to lifestyle site The Daily Outdoor Retailer,

For many vendors, Sierra often becomes the best option to clear end-of-season merchandise...acquired by off-price giant TJX Cos. in 2012, [Sierra has cemented] its position as the go-to place to clear end-of-season inventories for active and outdoor brands...

New Michigan Stores

Over the last several months Sierra has celebrated the addition of two new Michigan stores located in Holland and Norton Shores. In a release Caitlin Kobelski, vice president and marketing director for Sierra told MLive,

With the cold weather and holidays approaching, shoppers can get everything they need to get moving this winter and discover our wide selection of holiday gifts at everyday low prices

As someone who has been saying they need a new pair of winter boots for the last two winters, it's time I hit up my nearest Sierra retailer and gear up! Find Sierra stores across Michigan in Lansing, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Novi, and Ann Arbor.

