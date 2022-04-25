One Killed in Fatal Shooting Early Monday Morning in Kalamazoo

Police in Kalamazoo are investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Monday morning. WWMT reports that the officers responded to the 300 block of Phelps Ave. at around 1:30 a.m. on reports that a person had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a victim unconscious and not breathing. They had suffered at least one gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital and later were pronounced dead from their injuries.

At this time, there is no information being released about the victim. Police also have not released an information about a suspect or any potential motive in the shooting. Investigations are ongoing and more information is expected to be released at a later time. In a statement, KDPS said it offered its condolences to the friends and families of the victim.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking any who has information or who may have been in the are and witnessed any suspicious activity to contact them at (269)-488-8911 or Kalamazoo-area Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100. Anonymous tips can also be given online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.