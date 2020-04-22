Ohio Police Bust Large Drunken Amish Party

Underage drinking, disorderly conduct and breaking the Stay Home order in an Amish barn.

The party took place in Huntsburg Township, Ohio. Huntsburg is home to a very large Amish population about an hour East of Cleveland. There have been reports along with pictures of large Amish gatherings sent to police during the Stay Home order. Last weekend Geauga County Sherriff's responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a large party according to Fox 8,

“When we got there, there was a barn full of people some of them ran, “ said Geauga Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand. “There was one that was too intoxicated to run and that person had to be transported by ambulance. “

Local officials are disappointed in these community members ignoring warnings. In fact, just days before the party was busted the Geauga County Health Commissioner sent a letter about the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the Amish community to Amish Bishops.

