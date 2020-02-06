Ohio Man Called Cops 25 Times In Search of Missing Hoodie

Orange may be the new hoodie for this Cincinnati, Ohio man.

32-year-old Harves Gardner is facing felony charges for disrupting public services according to Cincinnati.com,

Police said Gardner requested police assistance and officers responded. “When police arrived (the) defendant only wanted rides around town to find his hoodie that he lost," officers reported.

Police told the very intoxicated man to go back to bed and left. Can you guess what happened next? Yep, he kept calling the police to help him find his missing hoodie.

Gardner is currently in the county jail awaiting his court appearance.

We covered a very similar story just a week ago. An Ohio man was arrested for calling 911 repeatedly for no reason. In fact, in some of the calls he would bark like a dog. You can read that story by clicking here. With the several stories out of Ohio in just the last month about people charge with felonies for calling 911 for non-emergencies, you'd think they would stop. Nope...not in Ohio.

Ohio...STOP IT.