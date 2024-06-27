Ohio Jail Mistakenly Released Murder Suspect

A simple clerical error sent a murder suspect packing and now Ohio law enforcement is scrambling to find him.

Mistakes happen. Don't believe me? Ask my parents. But sometimes mistakes can be much larger problems than just having a baby that will one day grow up to be a radio personality with purple hair. A mistake that happened at the Cuyahoga County Jail is proof of that.

Cuyahoga County Jail Google Street View loading...

Get our free mobile app

A 22-year-old Cleveland, Ohio man who was awaiting trial in August for a murder he is accused of committing in 2023 was set free this week due to a clerical error. Important to note, that the suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. In fact, the suspect has been maintaining his innocence since his arrest.

Monday another Ohio man's case was dismissed and someone simply entered the wrong case number into the computer which led to a man being held on a $1 million bond for aggravated murder to be released prematurely. A warrant for the arrest of Amarion Sanders was issued on Tuesday according to the Huff Post,

Numerous county, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshall’s Office, are involved in the hunt for Sanders.

We will keep you updated on this story as the situation progresses.

READ MORE: THESE ARE THE 10 MOST FAMOUS SONGS WRITTEN ABOUT OHIO, DESPITE WHAT SOME OUTLETS CLAIM

These Eight Baby Names are Illegal in Ohio Gallery Credit: Canva Ai