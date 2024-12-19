Alcohol is one of the most popular coping mechanisms anyway.

Talk about one-stop shopping. If all goes to plan Ohio residents will soon be able to make funeral arrangements, mourn, and toast their loved ones all in one funeral home.

How many times have you attended a funeral and thought I could really use a drink right about now?

Mourning takes many different forms. Some stoically cope with grief while others may let their emotions flow, just like some funerals are quiet and reserved while others are a full-on party! However, above all else giving our loved ones a deserving send-off into the afterlife is what it's all about.

Evergreen Funeral Cremation and Reception in Columbus, Ohio wants to change society's outdated outlook on grieving by applying for a liquor license so they can serve mourners during memorial services. Makes sense, right?

Evergreen Funeral Home & Cemetery

Evergreen funeral homes, which is the largest full-service funeral home in Central Ohio, has been making national headlines for the unique way they're dealing with death having been recently featured on The New York Post, Barstool Sports, and AOL. Owner Hunter Triplett tells WSYX,

My role in this position is to kind of be a party planner for the dead. Be more of a celebration of life than more of the multi-day traditional services, which cost a lot of money

According to the news outlet if granted a D-3 liquor license by the State of Ohio Evergreen will be the first funeral home in the state to be allowed to serve beer, wine, and hard liquor to be consumed on-site.

