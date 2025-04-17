Canada Geese to Be Gassed Under New Michigan Plan

A new lethal and legal way to deal with nuisance geese will be implemented in Michigan this year. As annoying and bullish as these Canada geese may be, I still don't feel very good about this new method to remove them. Here's what we know so far:

According to a report from MLive Michigan is moving forward with the new pilot goose removal program-- despite pushback. While the state isn't exactly encouraging the gassing of nuisance Canada geese it will be permitted in certain circumstances.

Canadian Geese v. Canada Geese

There is a difference. I, like many, have referred to the black and brown geese spotted all throughout Michigan as "Canadian geese" in the past however that's not quite accurate. The term Canada goose refers to a particular species, Branta canadensis, while grammatically, the phrase Canadian goose could refer to any goose from Canada. Get it?

The Michigan DNR has long offered help and relocation services to private landowners and has even adapted hunting regulations when it comes to Canada geese in particular, but what are landowners, businesses, and golf courses supposed to do when they exhausted every option? DNR Wildlife Biologist and Acting Waterfowl Specialist Kaitlyn Barnes told MLive,

This is not intended to be a mass gassing or a culling effort...It’s that last-resort, targeted option for sites that have exhausted all other methods of control.

Why is This Necessary?

Not only is the highly contagious bird flu a factor but think about all the nuisance geese that pester children and families at parks, loiter outside nursing homes, and leave so many droppings that beaches are forced to close due to E.coli. I hadn't even considered this, but MLive mentions goose feathers and feces can clog pipes at local wastewater treatment plants.

Again, I understand why this would all be necessary but I really don't think it's fair to the geese and their young. I'm not for the killing of innocent animals and that's exactly what they are!

Under the new program Michigan landowners, businesses, and other commercial entities will be able to apply to have USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services come capture and kill nuisance geese with portable gas chambers-- at the expense of the landowner. Roundups will take place in June and July; the geese will be disposed of in the landfill.

