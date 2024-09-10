If you always wanted to see the northern lights and missed the opportunity the last time Michigan caught a glimpse of this incredible experience, you may have a chance to see them soon. The odds are in our favor that Michigan will see the aurora borealis light up the night sky.

Michigan Will See Northern Lights Illuminate The Sky This Week

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency, or NOAA, the aurora borealis, or northern lights, are caused by electrons colliding with the upper reaches of the atmosphere. Those collisions produce tiny flashes that fill the sky with colorful light. This is one of the best times of year to see the Northern Lights and the Great Lakes state is lucky enough to be along the view line for the show.

Space weather forecasters have issued a G2 geomagnetic storm after a group of solar ejections —eruptions of solar material—were released toward the Earth over the weekend.

Michigan is one of only a few states in the aurora's view line. Experts say the best time to see the northern lights in Michigan will be Tuesday night usually between 10 PM and 2 AM. NOAA advises avoiding city lights and other light pollution, monitoring weather forecasts for prime viewing conditions, and finding a position on a vantage point like a hilltop. Keep an eye on Aurora viewing forecasts here for updates on when the Northern Lights will be visible.

