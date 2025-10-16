Michigan may be in for another great light show!
According to local meteorologist Jeff Porter at WWMT, conditions are just right for another amazing viewing opportunity to view the northern lights not only here in West Michigan, but across the state.
So, grab a cozy blanket, head to your nearest dark park, and get ready to witness one of Mother Nature’s most breathtaking masterpieces — a sight we’re lucky to experience here in the Great Lakes State.
Did You Know: Michigan has 10 designated "dark sky parks" free of light pollution, which includes Dr. T.K. Lawless Park in nearby Cass County.
On Wednesday, October 15 meteorologist Jeff Porter gave the heads up that blasts of energy from a recent geomagnetic storm are making their way towards earth:
and they'll combine to create a geomagnetic storm from Thursday into Friday....Usually, lower Michigan needs a value of 7 to actually witness auroras. The Space Weather Prediction Center is predicting a K-index value of 6 approaching sunset Thursday night.-- Jeff Porter, WWMT
Read More: Different Pumpkin Colors & Their Meaning in Michigan
Tips for Viewing the Northern Lights
For those hoping to view the lights tonight, NOAA and the Space Weather Prediction Center offer the following advice:
- Go towards the magnetic poles: "Given the right vantage point, say for example on top of a hill in the northern hemisphere with an unobstructed view toward the north, a person can see aurora even when it is 1000 km (600 miles) further north."
- Get away from lights: "Go out at night. Get away from city lights. The full moon will also diminish the apparent brightness of the aurora."
- When to go out: "Best aurora is usually within an hour or two of midnight (between 10 PM and 2 AM local time). The best Seasons for aurora watching are around the spring and fall equinoxes."
