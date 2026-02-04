An arts haven for young talent is now grappling with troubling ties to a scandal that has left many uneasy. Let’s unpack the details.

The Interlochen Center for the Arts is a non-profit, tax-exempt, art school and camp. Youth travel from all over the world to study music, dance, film, and other audio and visual arts. The Interlochen Center is near the Northwest corner of Michigan's lower peninsula, kind of in the middle of nowhere, in the very small town of Interlochen. The population of this tiny Michigan town was estimated to be less than 600 residents according to the U.S. Census.

Get our free mobile app

There is a spotlight on places like this art school tucked away in the pinkie of the Michigan mitten, once again following the recent release of documents as part of the Epstein files, as well as a release of documents as part of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial in 2021. Among those documents, records show that Epstein and Maxwell paid $200,000 to build a lodge on campus. The release of those documents followed the testimony of an alleged victim of Epstein and Maxwell, who claims to have met the two predators at the Interlochen Center when she was 14.

4th Annual WIE Symposium - Day 1 Getty Images loading...

Read More: Michigan Had Its Own Epstein Island in Lake Michigan

Read More: Michigan Had Its Own Epstein Island in Lake Michigan

Epstein and Maxwell were huge donors and used that status to access very young teens, according to the Insider,

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell funded and visited a building on the campus of a prestigious Michigan-based performing arts summer camp and boarding school for teenagers.

Epstein donated at least half a million dollars to this prestigious arts school, according to reports from the Daily Beast. Most victims of sexual abuse do not come forward out of fear. There's no way of knowing how many teens Epstein and Maxwell groomed from this Michigan school. However, Deadline Detroit made another disturbing discovery,

The mother of former Interlochen student, soap opera actress Nadia Bjorlin, has previously claimed Epstein targeted her daughter on campus in 1994, when she was 13.

As if the young teen's age doesn't make this disturbing enough, the 13-year-old was very skinny and looked more like 9 or 10.

Jeffrey Epstein Sexual Offender Flyer Getty Images loading...

On Wednesday, December 29th, 2021, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of 5 out of 6 charges, which include sex trafficking a minor, and will likely spend the rest of her life in prison. Jeffrey Epstein never faced trial as he was found dead in his jail cell of an apparent suicide in August of 2019.

Jeffrey Epstein Appears In Manhattan Federal Court On Sex Trafficking Charges Getty Images loading...

Two Kalamazoo businesses were mentioned in the recent release of documents as part of the Epstein files. You can tap here and here for those 2 stories.

Michigan Scandals, Controversies, and Embarassments During Warde Manuel's Tenure as Athletic Director Michigan athletics has been engulfed by multiple scandals, controversies, and embarassments over the last two years, all occurring on athletic director Warde Manuel's watch.

As the issues continue to mount, and Manuel continues to be practically invisible to the media and public, it's a wonder Manuel hasn't been fired already. Gallery Credit: Getty Images