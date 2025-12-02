While flu season in Michigan isn't in full swing, health officials are warning Michigan residents that cases of another fast-moving stomach virus are spiking across the state.

Cases Of Fast-Moving Stomach Virus Are Rising In Michigan

Michigan has seen an increase in upper respiratory illnesses, including strep throat, COVID, and those associated with seasonal allergies. With winter weather arriving in the Great Lakes state, residents spend more time indoors, making it easier for illnesses to spread. One infection has seen a sharp rise in cases.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cases of Norovirus are rising in the U.S., with an increased number in Michigan. Data collected from labs, hospitals, and health departments across the country shows tests coming back positive for norovirus have more than doubled in the last three months.

According to the Michigan Department of Community Health, symptoms usually include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramping. While the Norovirus is typically not life-threatening and symptoms subside within 1-2 days, people may feel very sick and unable to drink enough liquids to replace what they lose from vomiting and diarrhea, which may lead to severe dehydration.

Norovirus is incredibly contagious and can be passed on through direct contact with someone who’s sick, by eating or drinking contaminated food, or touching a contaminated surface and then touching your mouth.

Health officials encourage frequent hand washing, cleaning, and disinfecting common surfaces, especially in kitchens and bathrooms, to prevent the spread of the virus.

17 Michigan Hospitals Receive A Rating For Safety in Fall 2025 You'll find Michigan's 17 safest hospitals listed below in alphabetical order according to HospitalSafetyGrade.org. Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall and Google Street view