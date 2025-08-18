Michigan is home to thousands of chain restaurants that you can count on to serve consistently delicious menu items we love. And one popular chain restaurant with several locations in the Great Lakes state will soon close their doors to some of their restaurants for good.

Popular Chain Restaurant In Michigan Shutting Down Locations

Many favorite chain restaurants in Michigan have announced closures this year, including TGI Fridays, Red Lobster, and Outback Steakhouse, due to bankruptcy, or have relaunched under new ownership to return to the black.

Many are closing due to economic challenges like inflation and rising costs, labor shortages, shifts in consumer behavior, and increased competition. And one fast causal chain is starting to feel the impact.

Noodles & Company announced that it would close 28 to 32 company-owned locations by the end of the year. While the company's comparable restaurant sales increased nationwide, its total revenue decreased. The noodle chain has more than 400 locations operating around the United States, with 18 in Michigan.

According to USA Today, Noodles & Company blames the revenue decline on “the strong value-conscious climate” and “slower guest adoption of the upgrades made to some of our historic menu items.”

So far, the company has closed six restaurants in 2025 and opened one new location. The company did not reveal which locations are likely to close.

