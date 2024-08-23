Chris Swanson: From Genesee County Sheriff To Michigan Governor?

After his speech on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention Thursday night, Chris Swanson, Sheriff of Genesee County fueled the fire around the Michigan Governor rumors.

Michigan has been in the political spotlight a lot these days. When President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the Presendital race just 4 weeks ago, he pushed his Vice President, Kamala Harris to the forefront. The 2 people everyone talked about as the perfect VP selection for Harris are both residents of Michigan. That would be Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg who currently lives in Traverse City with his family. When Harris chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her VP running mate on August 6th, the spotlight did not move off of Michigan for long.

As a swing state, Michigan is considered one of the most important states in the U.S. Presidential election in 2024. Then there's Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. This is the Sheriff who made national news when he walked with his community as they protested police brutality following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. When asked about a run for Michigan Governor just 2 weeks before the DNC Swanson said that he wouldn't rule it out. After his speech Thursday night, he may have locked up support for a campaign in 2026.

What do you think of Sheriff Chris Swanson becoming the next Governor of Michigan? Let us know in the comments.

