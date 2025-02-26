Michigan Judge Will Wash Cars With Shoplifters

A Genesee County District Court judge is sentencing shoplifters to wash cars for free. The judge says he will roll up his sleeves too.

Grand Blanc Township, Michigan is a small town about an hour North of Detroit. The Walmart in Grand Blanc will host free carwashes this Spring. The reason why is unusual, to say the least.

A judge in Genesee County is attempting to slow the rate of theft down at the Grand Blanc Township Walmart using a bit of elbow grease and shame, without wrecking the suspect's lives with a criminal record according to CBS News Detroit,

Judge Jeffrey Clothier hopes the unusual form of community service discourages people from stealing from Walmart and rewards shoppers who could see higher prices, or possibly lose stores if thefts continue.

Judge Jeffrey Clothier is hoping this will be a win-win situation. He says that he will likely sentence up to 100 shoplifting suspects to wash cars in the parking lot of Walmart this Spring. He's going above and beyond as he plans on joining the shoplifting suspects to wash cars.

Retail theft rates have risen dramatically over the last few years in the State of Michigan along with the country overall.

Judge Clothier believes that most shoplifters aren't hardened criminals. Maybe they're just having a rough time in a rough economy.

