Are Drive-Thru Convenience Stores Only A Michigan Thing?

Whoever came up with the idea of drive-thru convenience stores is a genius. The concept of being able to roll up to a window and order a 40-ouncer and a pack of smokes is beyond brilliant. The best part - you don't even have to wear a shirt or to get service. No shirt, no shoes, no problem.

A question was recently asked about the origin of the drive-thru convenience store on the Memories of Flint Facebook page by a former New York City resident about the origin of drive-thru convenience stores,

It turns out drive-thru stores are not unique to Michigan from the responses on the thread, but for the most part it sounds as if most of them have been closed in other states. Except for Louisiana where apparently there are drive-thru daiquiri bars.

Quite a few responses on the thread mentioned the fact that many of the drive-thru stores in the Genesee County area were called Sunshine Stores. I do remember Sunshine Stores, but I don't remember the ones I went to as a kid having a drive-thru option.

Correct me if I am wrong, but to my knowledge, there are no drive-thru bars in Michigan, but there is at least one in Texas,

What a time to be alive. Let me know if you know of any still operating drive-thru convenience stores in the Genessee County and Lapeer County area. I want to make it my life's mission to visit each and every one of them.

