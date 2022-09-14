The Ally Challenge May Be Over, but Kane Brown Left a Genesee County Deputy: Watch

Just a few short weeks ago Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc was alive and hopping with the Ally Challenge presented by McLaren. From family activities, concerts, and of course amazing PGA golf, it was the grand finale of summer.

Although the only remnants left are a few fences and a tent or two, a few left the popular tournament with little more than they arrived with. Of course the winner there was Steve Stricker who won The Ally Challenge on the final day of play at Warwick Hills for his second PGA TOUR Champions victory of the season and ninth overall.

Get our free mobile app

There was also a little love in the air this year as well when one couple decided to make it official. As thousands of fans made their way onto the practice area of Grand Blanc's Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Linnzi Jordan Miller experienced a life-changing moment. Surrounded by a sea of Kane Brown fans gearing up for the big Community Concert Miller's boyfriend Jim Skinner dropped to his knee and proposed.

In what was a full weekend of excitement, there was also a very special moment for none other than Community Concert headliner Kane Brown. Many fans of the country superstar may not realize his support for law enforcement and those who wear the badge.

Kane has openly talked about the influence his "nana" had on him growing up.

“I always describe Nana as a sweet, Southern grandma. She’s just a good role model and she raised me well,” he said in an interview. Described as a "tough cookie", Kane spoke of her life in law enforcement. “She was a detective for a while so I remember [going] to the police station [to] hang out with her".

Knowing that, it seemed only fitting to make Brown's stop in Genesee County memorable, and Sheriff Chris Swanson knew exactly what to do.

On Saturday of The Ally Challenge, Sheriff Swanson officially welcomed Brown to the Genesee County Sheriff's Department by swearing in the singer as a deputy complete with badge and all.

"As the sheriff, I have the authority and honor to deputize individuals who can serve the people of Genesee County. Kane Brown has committed to just that and more", Swanson told us.

After reciting the oath, Brown beamed with pride and gave a shout-out to Nana saying, "Look, Nana!".

Congratulations Deputy Kane Brown!

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.