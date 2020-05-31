Law Enforcement and protesters unite in Flint for an emotional day for George Floyd.

To be clear, these protests are the result of a very large group of people nationwide who are sick and tired of how they are being treated by law enforcement. The recent and tragic incident in Minneapolis served as gasoline on the fire. On May 25th, George Floyd was killed as police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck until he was no longer responsive. The video is more than heartbreaking. Which explains protests popping up all over the nation. We are being showered with video clips on social media of law enforcement in riot gear, tazing, pepper spraying and sometimes beating protesters. But then Sheriff Chris Swanson stands up for the people he has sworn to protect and says,

What I saw, which is what the entire nation saw. Is when they see people that are angry, people that feel like they don't have a voice turn in a second when the police listen to them; when the police understand them. And when I asked what I could do because police condemn what happened in Minneapolis, that's not who we are. I asked one question, what can we do? And this man right here said, walk with us. And here we are.

This video inspired me. If I'm being honest, I woke up to this video Sunday morning and tears streamed down my face. There are good police that get a bad name because of the racist and violent police that make the news. Sheriff Swanson has shown us the first step to fixing this is for law enforcement to stop and listen to the people that they have sworn to protect. I hope and pray that the video of the Genesee County Sheriff's Department taking off their helmets, putting down their batons, and joining their citizens becomes an example that other law enforcement agencies follow.

