What happened to the Speedway Speedy Freeze?

Stopping at Speedway gas stations to fuel up or get the drink that energizes you on the way to work has changed. Have you noticed the Speedy Freeze has been replaced by the 7-11 Slurpee? Look around and you'll see other 7-11 products from bottled water to their famed Big Gulp fountain pop.

Driving to work on Center & Bristol Roads in Burton, I noticed the Speedway sign with gas prices... and sure enough a Slurpee price for $1.00. Turns out, the company owning 7-11 convenience stores & gas stations officially purchased Speedway for $21 billion dollars in 2021 from Marathon Petroleum (according to Cincinnati TV Station WCPO).

I've combed the corners of the Internet to see if the Speedway name will go away, too? No luck finding information on that. I hate to see Speedway eggrolls go away. Don't get me wrong, I don't mind a 7-11 taquito, though.

While many of us in the Flint & Genesee County area (and all around the Midwest & Northeast on those road trips) will miss the comforts of Speedway's original brands, it may not be a bad thing for people working for Speedway and its former ownership.

"Speedway has an employee satisfaction score of just 2.6 out of 5.0 on Glassdoor. Meanwhile, Marathon has a rating of 4.0 out of 5.0." -- According to a USA Today report.

Employees ranked the company the fourth worst to work for in that 2018 report. Personally, I hope the working environment & culture improve to employee satisfaction... and the early morning coffee will keep flowing!

