Michigan’s Sheriff Swanson Gets a Shoutout in New ‘Billy on the Street’

Billy Eichner and his antics are back for a special new episode of Billy on the Street.

And this time he even brought along a friend, Will Ferrell! Billy is back for a new bit hyping voters for the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election.

Is Billy on the Street a game show, comedy show, or reality TV? The answer is yes to all the above.

Billy on the Street Billy on the Street - Billy Eichner via Tiktok loading...

While there may have been an objective to the show, I was more just entertained by a loud flamboyant comedian pointing the microphone and shouting at random passersby on the streets of New York City.

The popular man-on-the-street series ran for five seasons and wrapped in 2016 but the timeless humorous clips still thrive on platforms like Tiktok and Instagram, as well as streamers like Netflix.

Without new episodes I have streamed whatever is available time and time again; I know these episodes by heart! That's why it's so exciting to see Billy back on the street in this new promo for the Harris/Walz campaign where Michigan's own Sheriff Swanson gets a special shoutout!

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has become somewhat of a celebrity in his own right, becoming besties with stars like performer Jelly Roll and even appearing on stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson Chris Swanson, Sheriff of Genesee County, Michigan - Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images loading...

We, on the other hand, think Sheriff Swanson is a rock star for all his work with inmate education and rehabilitation; The jail's INGITE program focuses on reversing the cycle of generational incarceration through education.

Check out this extra special episode of Billy on the Street below:

