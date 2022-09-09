As a kid, there's nothing like spending that day at the park with your siblings, cousins, friends, or even meeting new ones. Taking turns on the swing, seesaws, slides, and other playground equipment or even playing games in the field like tag, hide and go seek, football, and soccer. In Kalamazoo, there are tons of playgrounds to visit and they all have different things to offer.

Milham park has been around for what seems like forever, back in the day it was home to the Kalamazoo zoo, which has now been turned into an open walking space, and the Milham Park Golf Course. There has always been a portion that was a park for families to enjoy and over the years has become a staple of the community. So much so that the park has been granted an upgrade.

Coming this fall the City of Kalamazoo will be starting a project to tear down the current playground and replace it with a new and improved playground for the kids to enjoy. The project is said to be completed in November of 2022 and will give the park an entirely new look. We can say goodbye to the red, grey, and blue castle that we've all come to know and love to make room for new fun.

The new playground will have play areas designated for children in certain age brackets to reduce the risk of injury and to provide the maximum amount of fun for all ages according to size. The two age groups listed were ages 2-5 and ages 5-11, and as you can see 5 years old have the fluidity to move between the two. The new playground will also be equipped with a quiet playscape, a concrete path, and a ramp leading to the play areas to accommodate all Milham Park attendees.