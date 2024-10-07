New Planet Fitness Location Coming to Kalamazoo

A new Planet Fitness location is popping up soon on the Northeast side of Kalamazoo.

If you live in Portage or near the Western Michigan University campus in Kalamazoo, you have lots of gyms to choose from. If you live on the East side of Kalamazoo, you don't have a large number of choices when it comes to gyms or fitness centers. Gull Road as Ascension Borgess Health and Fitness, Gull Road Fit Body and Strength Beyond Fitness Center. We will soon have another gym to choose from as Planet Fitness is currently building a new location on East G Avenue just off Gull Road right next to the Northeastern Baptist Church. As you can see on the map below, the new Planet Fitness location will be in the Northeast tip of Kalamazoo.

The exterior of the building for the new Planet Fitness appears to be close to finished. However, they have not started on the interior or the parking lot. There is currently a large sign that says "Coming Soon...Planet Fitness." Public Relations Manager for Planet Fitness Heather Pearson says the gym should be open in early 2025.

Current Southwest Michigan Planet Fitness Locations

Battle Creek: Highland Avenue

Benton Harbor: Mall Drive

Kalamazoo: Stadium Drive

Portage: South Westnedge Avenue

Full disclosure: The author of this article, Dana Marshall, is a local spokesperson for Planet Fitness in Southwest Michigan. However, this article is NOT an advertorial.

