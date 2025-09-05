Enjoy The Outdoors At New Nature Preserve In Kalamazoo

One of the greatest things about the state of Michigan is nature, espe4cially when you factor in the lakes, beaches, and woodlands. Obviously, the Great Lakes and sand dunes are some of the first things that come to mind but don't forget about the national parks like Pictured Rocks, the Tahquamenon Falls, and even Fredrick Meijer Gardens. If anyone tries to tell you Michigan isn't beautiful, tell them look again because they must've missed it.

Get our free mobile app

On top of all the beauty we receive from these places, there are several campgrounds, state parks, and nature preserve for residents and visitors to enjoy. In fact, Kalamazoo County has several options including two that are owned by Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo College.

Al Sabo, Asylum Lake Preserve, Bow In The Clouds, the Lillian Anderson Arboretum, Kleinstruck, and West Lake Preserve are just a few available in Kalamazoo County. Now, there is another preserve that is being added to the mix and providing new scenery to the residents.

Do You Enjoy Visiting The Nature Preserves In Kalamazoo?

An announcement and ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday September 4th to mark the opening of the Arthur & Mildred Woollam Nature Preserve. WWMT via MSN reports:

The new space, located at 6578 Texas Dr, was formally home to the Rota-Kiwan Boy Scout Camp. It spans 212-acres in Texas Township, and features a 40-acre bass lake, a 16-acre pond, scenic natural views, and hiking trails. Following its community grand opening event on Sept. 13, the park will offer rental boats and camping for youth groups, churches, YMCA programs, and other groups similar in nature. No recreational overnight camping will be available.

Read More: Can You Legally Drive Barefoot In Michigan?

Read More: Can You Legally Drive Barefoot In Michigan?

The grand opening will be like a nature preserve party as there will be guided hikes, snacks, raffle items, and more for everyone to enjoy while they get their first looks at the new space.