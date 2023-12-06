Don’t Forget! These New Laws Will Take Effect in Michigan in 2024

Happy New Year!

It's hard to believe we're already looking at the start of a new year. Where did 2023 even go?!

Over the past year in Michigan we've seen Big Box stores like Bed, Bath, and Beyond and Rite-Aid close their doors, we made history with a new innovative E.V. charging roadway, and survived all that smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

2023 was a doozy! So, what can we expect in the coming year?

6 New Laws That Will Take Effect in Michigan in 2024

In Michigan, new laws are set to take effect 90 days after the State Legislature adjourns for the year. Michigan's lawmakers typically adjourn in December which mean new laws often take effect in March. However, they adjourned early this year-- in November-- which has moved up the start-date to February 2024, unless otherwise stated.

