Despite crews' best efforts to contain the wildfires up north they continue to rage on and spread across the Canadian forest. As hazy as it's been down here in The Mitten, I can only imagine what it looks like up there!

In fact, the air quality is so poor down here the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has even created a hotline to answer residents health-related questions regarding the air quality in the area.

Unfortunately, it seems this toxic haze may not clear up anytime soon. Experts are advising the public to limit their time outdoors, especially those with pre-existing health conditions, but that's easier said than done-- especially going into a holiday weekend!

With health experts discouraging any prolonged strenuous activities outdoors, Planet Fitness locations across the state have stepped up to ensure you won't have to skip your daily jog or workout just because of the air quality.

Come On In!

In an effort to encourage healthy habits all 37 Planet Fitness locations across Michigan and Indiana will be opening their doors to non-members who wish to exercise safely. In a recent press release the fitness group says,

We want to make sure those who normally exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air quality levels. Part of a healthy lifestyle is making fitness a part of your routine. We hope this free access gives everyone the opportunity to exercise safely and continue their healthy habits.

What About Southwest Michigan?

Yup, that includes YOU too! Starting today, June 30, Planet Fitness locations across Portage, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek are opening their doors for free through Sunday, July 2.

But Is It Really Free?

Yes! It's really free with Planet Fitness adding, "Visitors have no obligation to join to take advantage of this."

There goes my excuse for not working out! Click here to find the location nearest you.

