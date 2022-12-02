It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising.

Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,

Section 11514 of Part 115, Solid Waste Management, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 451, as amended (NREPA), and its rules prohibit specific materials from being disposed of in a non-hazardous solid waste landfill.

You Aren't Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away in Michigan

I think the most surprising item on the list is grass clippings. I have to assume that is on the list of prohibited items in order to conserve space at landfills. Otherwise, why? I understand why tires would be on the list. However, why on earth is it ok to bring in a tire cut in half? Very confusing. See a full list of prohibited items by clicking here.

