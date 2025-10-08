Allegan's one and only laundromat closed and reopened as a dispensary in 2021.

As an Allegan native who has needed to use that laundromat a time or two, I know just how much of a loss our community felt when the old Wash Out Center closed. Thankfully, your days of hauling your laundry to the next town over will soon be behind you!

It seemed like some sort of cosmic joke when Allegan lost its laundromat only for it to be replaced by the city's second dispensary, at the time. It became a running joke in town, or at least in my family because, "Folks must need their marijuana more than they need clean clothes!"

Dispensary chain Timber opened their second Michigan store at 133 Marshall St. in 2021 and it has been a staple in the community ever since, having made donations to local charities and non-profits over the years such as the Allegan County Fire Chiefs Association, Downtown Allegan.

However, people still need their clean laundry!

Currently, folks in Allegan in need of a laundromat, such as my sister, have to load up their dirty laundry and haul it all the way over to the nearest laundromat located all the way over in Plainwell! What a hassle.

No one knows Allegan needs a new laundromat more than Todd Fisher, who is set to open a new facility next to Subway along busy M-89. I was first alerted to the exciting news from a post in my local Allegan County Informed Facebook group in which Todd shared,

I’m getting it closer. It’s been a challenge starting from scratch. It will have a little kids area and 2 tanning beds. 17 washers 21 dryers. We will also be doing a laundry service so you can drop your laundry off and pick it up 24 hours later. Our hours will be 8 am to 12 midnight.

Hang in there Allegan, your laundromat is almost here!

