The century-old hotel will soon be transformed into a wine destination. Here's what we know so far about downtown Fennville's new boutique hotel, the Wine Trail Inn.

As a resident of nearby Allegan I've driven past the old Stevens Hotel at 312 E Main Street numerous times, always appreciating its old-world charm and the way it serves as a reminder of Fennville’s storied past.

Get our free mobile app

However, I always felt it could be something more. I was never sure if it was still in operation! The sign out front reads "Stevens Hotel, Bar & Grill, Packaged Liquor," but as someone passing by on my way to the lakeshore I could never tell if it was actually open for business.

Stevens Hotel, Wine Trail Inn, Fennville Michigan Former Stevens Hotel, side view - Google Maps loading...

It appears the most recent version of the Stevens Hotel was in operation as recently as 2019, but closed sometime during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Fox17 the DuPree family of Holland, Michigan purchased the building four years ago and now, are breaking ground on their planned $4.8 million project:

To help with costs, the project received a grant for nearly $1 million from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and $7,500 from Fennville's DDA for façade improvements.

With Fennville being located in one of Michigan's five viticultural areas, or distinct designated wine-growing regions, it only makes sense that the new boutique hotel be called the "Wine Trail Inn." According to WWMT the new hotel will include,

11 boutique guest rooms, two of them suites, along with a restaurant and bar, a wine cellar and beer hall event space, and a basement speakeasy designed to honor the property’s Prohibition-era history.

As of this writing there is set opening date but crews are hopeful the project will be ready for the upcoming tourist season.

Secret Trail in Michigan Wine Country Connects Two Vineyards Discover Baroda, Michigan’s Mt. Tabor Trails—a 3.5‑mile, dog- & wine-friendly path linking Round Barn & Tabor Hill wineries. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon