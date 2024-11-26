WATCH: Detroit Drivers Can’t Handle New Diverging Diamond Interchange

Change is hard.

If you thought roundabouts were bad, just wait until you meet the "Diverging Diamond". While this isn't the first interchange of its kind in the state it's the first in the Metro Detroit area.

While officials with MDOT claim the change to the new Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) was made to "improve efficiency and enhance safety" let's all admit this design is just plain confusing. Maybe that's because in this case driving on the wrong side of the road is actually right.

Officially open to the public as of Monday, November 25 this new interchange at Telegraph Road (US-24) and 8 Mile Road (M-102) has a combined 18 new traffic signals. The design works as follows:

DDIs allow for safer driving as they eliminate loop ramps, reduce conflict points and delays, and produce lower traffic speeds...US-24 (Telegraph Road) now shifts first left and then right under the M-102 (8 Mile Road) bridge to permit left turns from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to M-102 (8 Mile Road) without encountering oncoming traffic.

I remember my first time encountering a Diverging Diamond without warning in Springfield, Missouri where the first DDI in the United States was installed in 2009. It was definitely confusing and I felt like I was doing something wrong, but my advice is to just follow the white lines and pay attention to traffic signals-- something a large portion of Michigan drivers seem to have an issue with!

The Metro Detroit news shared video of the first drivers to use the new interchange on their early Monday morning commute and let's just say it did not go to plan. This is almost like watching those videos of drivers encountering a new roundabout.

My question: Will this interchange cause more harm than good? Only time will tell.

