Many Michigan residents rely on a nasal spray to alleviate symptoms associated with illness and allergies. However, residents are urged to check their medicine cabinets for a nasal spray recalled in Michigan that could potentially be life-threatening.

Potentially Life-Threatening Nasal Spray Recalled In Michigan

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled nasal spray found to contain yeast, mold, and microbial contamination — including the bacteria Achromobacter — which may cause fever, chills, lethargy, and various infections such as pneumonia, endocarditis, and meningitis. The FDA said, “There is a reasonable probability that adverse health consequences, including life-threatening infections, will occur with use of the product in the immunocompromised population." The recall includes the following product:

A single lot of ReBoost 20 mL nasal spray products, distributed by MediNatura New Mexico Inc., is being recalled and can be identified by the following:

Lot number: 224268

NDC number: 62795-4005-9

UPC: 787647 10186 3

Expiration date: 12/2027

The nasal sprays were sold via retailers across the U.S. as well as through the company’s website. If you believe you have any recalled product, do not use it and return the spray to the place of purchase. Customers who purchased the product directly from MediNatura may request a refund by emailing recall@medinatura.com.

