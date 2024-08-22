ALERT-Severe Infectious Disease Confirmed In Michigan, Cases Rise
While it's not officially cold and flu season in Michigan, many residents want to protect themselves and their loved ones against illness. There's one illness health officials are warning Michigan residents to be aware of as another case of the disease has been confirmed in the Great Lakes State.
The Wayne County Health Department has confirmed its first case of mpox (formerly known as Monkeypox) since 2022. According to the health department, this is the 19th case of mpox now confirmed in Michigan. Health officials are waiting for results to see if this case of mpox is the same strain responsible for an outbreak in sub-Saharan Africa, according to a statement from the health department. Officials are warning residents to look for the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches and backache
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Chills
- Exhaustion
- A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body
According to the CDC, while most people fully recover, some get very sick and complications can include severe scars, blindness, other infections, and in rare cases, death. People with mpox are contagious until all the scabs on their skin have fallen off and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed underneath. Health officials are recommending vaccines for those at risk of exposure. Taken four weeks apart, two doses are needed for full protection.
