Heads up, this year Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 14.

In anticipation of the holiday you'll probably want to start making those brunch reservations now. Whether you'll be celebrating in the Kalamazoo are or Battle Creek, here are some great spots to enjoy brunch with the mother figure in your life.

Celebrate mom with Jac's annual Mother's Day brunch buffet. Breakfast starts at 11:00 .am. with last seating at 3:00 p.m. For $26 per adult you can enjoy Jac's cheesy potatoes, ham carving station, pasta primavera, dessert bar, and more! And of course there will be plenty of fresh fruit and bubbly mimosas at $5 a pop. Check out Jac's complete Mother's Day offerings here.

This year, treat mom to something extra special with brunch and live music at WMU's Miller Auditorium. Guests will enjoy a selection of Belgian waffles, scrambled eggs, cheesy hashbrowns, and more while Kalamazoo musician Megan Dooley provides the music! Cash bar includes mimosas and bloody marys. Details on tickets here.

600 Kitchen is always a great place for brunch, no matter the occasion! Although they have yet to announce any formal Mother's Day offerings their website is teasing a feature menu coming soon. In the past 600 Kitchen has offered special "MOM-tinis" in addition to standard brunch offerings like a pancake board, huevos rancheros, and zombie skillet. Be sure to check their website for Mother's Day updates!

Clara's Mother's Day menu just dropped! Known for their fantastic holiday brunch buffets, this year you can celebrate with made-to-order omelets, biscuits and gravy, quiche, shrimp, and even spicy buffalo wings-- whatever mom wants, mom gets. Brunch runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., call (269) 963-0966 for reservations.

